Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals a Surprising DLC

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has its new story DLC based on the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai arc coming up with one more DLC after that to be included in the current season pass, and this week, we got a better idea of what that final Season Pass 2 DLC might be. According to a hint from a Dragon Ball Z insider who's had a strong track record so far with this sort of thing, the sixth DLC the game will get will be based around the "Peaceful World Saga" arc which is also referred to as "End of Z." There's no telling when that DLC will release, however, seeing how the upcoming tournament expansion doesn't even have a release date yet.

The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC leak in question comes from DbsHype, an insider who's been spot on about Dragon Ball Z news related to Kakarot DLC and other projects. The Twitter user talked briefly about the plans for the new Kakarot DLC this week and said it's "about to be amazing" while sharing two gifs that showed Goku and Uub together to give followers a hint as to what the new content will deal with.

So, why's this a surprising development? Those who've watched Dragon Ball Z will recall that this part of the overall series is notably short compared to other arcs. It's an epilogue of sorts for the Buu Saga and Dragon Ball Z overall and only consists of four episodes wherein we see the 28th World Martial Arts Tournament take place. The most notable part of the arc is Uub, the human reincarnation of Majin Buu, and while he's a recognizable character, his time in the story is similarly short.

DBZ: KAKAROT DLC 6 about to be amazing! 😌 pic.twitter.com/BU15y8a0Nt — Hype (@DbsHype) June 28, 2023

That begs the question of how CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco will handle that DLC, but the pair have announced surprising Kakarot DLC plans for the game in the past, too. Those include the upcoming 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai arc DLC which surprised those who were expecting the DLCs to go further into Dragon Ball Super or a different direction rather than backwards into Dragon Ball.

In response to this leak, someone asked DbsHype about rumored plans for Dragon Ball Super or Dragon Ball GT DLC plans for the game. The Dragon Ball Z insider responded to say that those comments that came from a different source were instead referring to the "Next Season Pass" for the game. If that's the case, that means that there's a Season Pass 3 on the way, though considering how long Bandai Namco supports its Dragon Ball Z games, that's almost less surprising, if true, than any one DLC announcement Bandai Namco could make.

Right now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has five different known DLCs. Those include A New Power Awakens Part 1, A New Power Awakens Part 2, and Trunks- The Warrior of Hope in the first season pass with Bardock – Alone Against Fate, Chaos at the World Tournament, and now the rumored Uub DLC included in Season Pass 2. The next announcement to be made is the release date for the Chaos at the World Tournament DLC, so it may be awhile before the sixth Kakarot DLC is confirmed.