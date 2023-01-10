Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.

The trailer below from Bandai Namco showed off the Bardock – Alone Against Fate DLC which we've already seen teased numerous times over by now. At the very end, however, we get the tease for what's to come – a silhouette of Goku holding an umbrella. This version of the iconic character is the one seen amid the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai arc. It's a slimmed down version of the character, and his recognizable hair is obscured by his headwear, but it's unmistakably Goku.

Those who recall that arc from Dragon Ball may have already recognized that, but as mentioned previously, this tease only confirms a recent leak. Twitter user DbsHype suggested recently that the game's next DLC after the Bardock content would be focused on this story from Dragon Ball. That's a bit different from what we usually see in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot since all of the game's DLCs have been centered on content from Dragon Ball Z or the transition into Dragon Ball Super.

Beyond these next two DLCs, there's still more to come for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. There's a third DLC included in Season Pass 2 that's coming after Alone Against Fate and whatever this next DLC will be called, and there's also the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades, too. Those will be releasing soon as well with the upgrades scheduled to be available on January 13th alongside the Bardock DLC.