Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Reveals New Screenshots of Majin Buu, Gohan, and More

If you haven’t seen enough of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot yet, don’t worry, Bandai Namco has you covered. This week, the publisher released 11 new screenshots of the game, featuring Majin Buu, Bonyu, teen Gohan, and most notably our best look at the Home Run Game, which is a baseball mini-game in the title. In this minigame, players will be able to play through the scene from the anime where Gohan plays some good ol’ baseball, all while hiding his true capabilities by doing things such as holding the bat wrong.

The screenshots aren’t super notable, as in they don’t reveal anything we haven’t seen in some other capacity, but I’m sure Dragon Ball Z fans don’t mind another opportunity to check the game out. So, if new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot screenshots is up your alley, then check out all 11 screenshots below, courtesy of Bandai Namco’s official Facebook page.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. However, we do have a release date. Barring any delay, the game will release worldwide on January 17, 2020. If you’re in Japan, it will release a day earlier, but only on console.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming anime game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”