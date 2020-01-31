Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update Reduces Loading Times and Fixes Some Quests

Bandai Namco released a new update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot update this week that should address some of the issues players may have been experiencing since the game’s release. Reduced load times when players are traveling from one place to another is one of the most notable changes included in the patch notes, but the update has also made it so that players can take on and complete certain side quests without issue.

Even though pretty much everyone in Kakarot can fly and some of the more powerful fighters can use Instant Transmission, players spend a lot of time fast-traveling back and forth between different areas. From traveling to different areas to complete quests, collect the Dragon Balls, or hunt down resources while fighting powerful enemies, you’re probably going to spend a lot of time looking at some loading screens. This update says it’ll reduce the time you spend in those loading screens though, and after taking Kakarot for a quick spin once the update was installed, it looks like the claim is true.

Some problems with different quests have also been fixed in the latest update. One quest in particular called “Telekinesis Training” stands out as a mission plenty of players probably missed out on. You get the mission from Chiaotzu in the third episode of the Saiyan Arc, but an issue involving Tien and loading game data caused it to be inaccessible at times. Players who missed it won’t be able to complete it retroactively if they’ve moved past the cutoff point, but it’ll at least help players who are around that point or are going through a second playthrough.

The full patch notes for the most recent update can be seen below.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Version 1.04 Patch Notes

Reduced load times when traveling from one area to another

Issue where players were unable to accept the Sub-Story “Telekinesis Training” (Saiyan Arc Episode 3), if they saved and loaded their Save Data after fighting Tien.

Issue that caused the Main Story icon to not be displayed if you save and load your Save Data after clearing the Main Story “The Longest Three Hours” (Saiyan Arc Episode 5).

Issue where Chi Chi cannot be found on the field if you accept the Sub Story “Goten’s Growth” (Buu Arc Episode 1) and clear the Main Story without completing the Sub Story.

Issue that caused Characters related to the Main or Sub Story to not appear, if that specific character is already found within the field as a Villainous Enemy.

(Only for XboxOne) Issue where users where users would go straight to the Title Screen without viewing the Opening Cinematic.

Issues with loading screens when doing things like collecting the Dragon Balls were one of the downsides raised in our review, but hopefully those frustrations will be alleviated some with this update.