Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Adds Playable Vegito and Adult Gohan

Bandai Namco — via the latest issue of Weekly Jump — has confirmed that Vegito and Adult Gohan will both be playable in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot when it launches on PS4, Xbox One, and PC next year. Further, the magazine confirms that Adult Gohan’s scene where he releases the Z Sword will pop up in the game. Additionally, Kidd Buu will be a boss fight sometime during the adventure as well. Unfortunately, the magazine doesn’t divulge any further details on the characters in the game or how meaty their roles are, but hey, at least we know they will be playable.

For those that don’t know: Vegito — sometimes referred to as Vegerot — is the result of a fusion between Vegeta and Goku via the Potara Earrings. Vegito is notably the most powerful character in the original Dragon Ball manga. The character’s personality is described as being a mixture between Goku and Vegeta, containing the latter’s pompousness and inclination of taunting, but also is easygoing and cheerful like Goku.

“He possesses both Vegeta’s strategic and analytical mind along with Goku’s combat ingenuity and creativity, making him that much more efficient,” reads the characters official wiki listing. “Despite appearing cocky, he in fact retains Goku’s benevolence and empathy. Being a whole new entity, he refers to his counterparts as separate people as they would address each other.”

Meanwhile, Adult Gohan is simply the adult version of Gohan, who is the eldest son of Goku and his wife Chi-Chi. He’s named after Goku’s adoptive grandfather, Gohan. That said, unlike his father, Gohan lacks a passion for fighting, despite being quite capable, and as a result, he’s only really ever called to action when someone he loves has come under threat. You can read more about the character here.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 17, 2020. Pre-orders for several editions of the game are live now. Meanwhile, if you’re in Japan, the game will launch a day earlier. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on upcoming anime, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

