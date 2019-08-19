New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Videos Tease Fishing and Fighting

Bandai Namco released two different videos previewing the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game and some of the mechanics players will find in it. Fights will of course be plentiful, but players piloting Goku and some of his friends will also be able to take part in other activities like fishing. These new videos tease both fighting and fishing along with other tasks like flying into objectives and encountering dinosaurs.

The first of the videos that’s found above is labeled as a “Story Teaser” by Bandai Namco’s Taiwan/Hong Kong channel. It shows a player controlling Goku as they travel through the air while following a trail of markers featuring the series’ iconic “Z” symbol. Bulma then directs Goku and Piccolo towards a waterfall where Goku can do some fishing.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Goku fishing in Kakarot, and it still looks just as odd as last time. Goku has been seen using his tail to fish in Dragon Ball, but that was back when the tail was actually attached to him when he was a kid. Now that he’s an adult, he apparently still has a tail (we’d hope it’s his) that he keeps with him to fish. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has previously said the game would explore “backstories that haven’t been told in the manga,” so perhaps we’ll get some sort of explanation for this odd fishing tool.

The second video that’s seen directly above is one that’ll look much more familiar to Dragon Ball Z fans compared to one where Goku is beating up a fish. In the video at the top, we see that Goku’s primary objective when flying around is to find Raditz and retrieve Gohan. Once Goku finishes fishing and decides to go confront his brother and find his son, we see Goku and Raditz fighting one another with a faithful use of music and quotes from their clash.

Bandai Namco’s teaser for the Goku/Raditz encounter calls itself “Battle Teaser #1,” so this is hopefully an indication that we’ll see more brief videos like this one and the one at the top. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot still has a while before it’s ready to be released, so there’s ample time for more previews.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms in early 2020.