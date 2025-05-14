Dragon Quest 12 Gets New Update After Ongoing Silence

At long last, a new update on Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate has been provided after years of silence. All the way back in 2021, Square Enix announced that it was working on Dragon Quest 12 via a brief teaser trailer. Since the time of that reveal, though, no additional news on the project has come about outside of some broad confirmations from Square Enix that it’s still in the works. Now, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii has talked a bit more openly about the game, while still stressing that there’s little he can comment on at the moment.

In a new interview with Game Reactor, Horii verified that work on Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate is still ongoing. Horii made clear that there wasn’t anything he could currently say about DQ12, but did annotate that he confidently believes it will end up being great.

“I am making it, putting lots of work into it,” Horii said. “I can only say that the next work will be great too, working really hard. Please look forward to it, is the only thing I can say.”

As for the reason behind the long wait for Dragon Quest 12, a report from last year claimed that the RPG had been internally delayed at Square Enix. If true, this means that the scope of the game likely changed at some point between its announcement in 2021 and its current state. Still, even if cracking the code on Dragon Quest 12 has been a bit more difficult than Square Enix may have expected, it’s good to know that work on the title is still going strong behind the scenes.

For now, there’s still nothing specific that we know about Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate outside of the mere fact that it exists. A release window and platforms for the game have yet to be provided by Square Enix. Based on the initial description of the entry, though, it should end up being darker when compared to the previous installment, Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age.