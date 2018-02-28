Dragon Quest Builders 2 Will See Some Big Improvements

The original Dragon Quest Builders has been a noteworthy hit for Square Enix – especially with its recent release on the Nintendo Switch. But that isn’t stopping the publisher from planning ahead for the sequel, which is already in the works. Not to mention that it has some big changes that will make it even better.

While speaking in the latest issue of Famitsu (as translated by the team at Gematsu), producer Noriyoshi Fujimoto and director Kazuya Niinou noted that they’ve acknowledged the fan requests regarding adding multiplayer to the game. There’s no confirmation that we’ll be seeing one just yet, as the team didn’t make it official, but they’re well aware that they’re looking into “being able to play with others,” so it’s definitely under consideration. (We’d totally take a local co-op mode if it became available, just saying.)

The team did note, however, that the building limit for the sequel will see a significant increase, as you’ll be able to build three times as high as you could in the first Builders. In addition, a new save transfer system is also in the works, so that you don’t have to lose all your progress. With it in place, you’ll be able to transfer over your save from the first game over to the second, so you can pick right back up from where you left off.

Dragon Quest Builders II is heavily in development, but the team is still hard at work on it, testing out “a series of trial and error” with a number of stages, as well as updating the general engine. It’s “causing the game design to take more time,” which could indicate we might not see Builders II later this year. We’re fine with that, provided that it’s been, ahem, build up to our expectations.

We’ll more than likely see how much progress the game is making in just a few months at E3, when Square Enix will include it as part of its presentation. Fingers crossed that it lives up to the hype – or perhaps even exceeds it.

Dragon Quest Builders II is in the works for unspecified platforms, but PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch seem very likely.