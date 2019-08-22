Dragon Quest XI S Demo Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is now available to play on Nintendo Switch. Well, kind of. While the full game proper doesn’t release until September 27, a demo is now available to download for free. It’s not quite clear how much the demo lets you play, but Nintendo does note your saved progress will carty over the final version when it releases later next month.

Begin your quest as the Luminary with the #DragonQuest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition demo, out now! Download now from #NintendoSwitch #eShop and carry your progress to the full game: https://t.co/uCHaUohcLu pic.twitter.com/ckg6SkP68S — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2019

For those that don’t know: Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is the same grand adventure filled with the same memorable characters as the best game, which features an enchanting story an classic JRPG gameplay. However, it’s also the definitive version of the title, so in addition to the original game, there’s also new content. For example, there’s newly-added character-specific stories, fully orchestrated field and battle music, side-quests to journey into past Dragon Quest worlds, and the ability to alternate between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals. Lastly, there’s also the option to switch between a Japanese and English voice track.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its features by Square Enix:

Develop party members using the Character Builder

Buy gear using in-game currency, or construct your own

Side-quests and mini-games to try, monsters to ride

Start the game with Draconian Quest for a bigger challenge

Capture your favorite gameplay moments with Photo Mode

Ability to alternate between original and orchestrated music track, Japanese and English voice track, HD and retro-inspired visuals

Bonus characters stories

Travel to past DRAGON QUEST worlds, featured in DRAGON QUEST 1 through 10 games

Download the free Champion’s Pack DLC when it launches on Sept. 27 to receive helpful items and fun costumes!

Again, the demo is completely free, so there’s really no reason not to download it, even if you aren’t traditionally a fan of the series, because you don’t need to have played previous entries to play this one.