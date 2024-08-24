BioWare Bizarrely Reveals Major Dragon Age: The Veilguard Spoiler

BioWare has inexplicably revealed what seems to be another major Dragon Age: The Veilguard story spoiler. Whether its Harding’s new magical powers, Solas’ Dreadwolf form, or Morrigan’s return, BioWare has been packing the marketing for Dragon Age: The Veilguard with major reveals and story points that would probably be wiser to withhold. To this end, it has randomly shared another spoiler, this time in completely bizarre fashion.

Today, BioWare previewed the combat of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, focusing on the Warrior class. In the process, it revealed — after saying there wouldn’t be any major spoilers — that Weisshaupt Fortress (home of the Grey Wardens) is under attack from Ghilan’nain (one of the game’s two villains) and her Archdemon.

It’s unclear how this is not classified as a major story spoiler. Perhaps for more casual fans lacking context and lore it isn’t that notable, but for hardcore fans — the primary audience of this specific type of marketing — this seems like a pretty major tidbit to divulge. More than that, an unnecessary tidbit to share. Suffice to say, some Dragon Age fans are not happy with the sudden reveal.

This story beat also begs the question: how is there going to be an Archdemon led by an elven god in a Double Blight attacking the HQ of the Grey Wardens and the Grey Warden — the protagonist of Dragon Age: Origins — not going to show up? Unless it is a sudden attack, that is dealt with quickly, it would require the player to suspend some serious disbelief. Whatever literary reason BioWare thinks up to explain it away won’t suffice, especially knowing the real reason is that BioWare doesn’t want to bring back the character because how complicated it would be to do so, given that they can be dead in some world states. Whatever the case, the plot point highlights a growing problem with the series, which is that it is not making good on the content of Dragon Age: Origins. Or maybe BioWare will surprise us and the Grey Warden will show up during the events of Veilguard. This seems unlikely though.