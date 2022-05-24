Dragon's Dogma 2 Speculation Ignited by New Website

✖

Fans of Capcom's action-adventure game Dragon's Dogma believe that the Japanese publisher could be preparing to announce a sequel. First released all the way back in 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Capcom later brought Dragon's Dogma to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. It also went on to release an anime adaptation of the franchise on Netflix in 2020. And while no such sequel to the original game has ever come about, it looks like that could soon be changing.

To coincide with the 10th anniversary of Dragon's Dogma, Capcom today pushed live a website to celebrate the occasion. The site doesn't contain a whole lot of note other than a piece of art and a message from the game's director that reads, "Dragon's Dogma, first released in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Thank you, Arisen, for taking up arms and braving through the impossible challenges laid ahead of you. We are forever grateful for your support throughout the years and hope you will join us in this momentous celebration of Dragon's Dogma!"

Although nothing on this site currently indicates that a sequel to Dragon's Dogma could be revealed, fans are under the assumption that a follow-up installment could be announced as part of this celebration. If this does transpire, the move would certainly provide greater context about Capcom's future plans. Recently, the company made it known that it plans to release far more games over the coming fiscal year than it has in previous years.

One of the big reasons why it's believed that Dragon's Dogma 2 could soon be announced is because the game has actually appeared in a number of different leaks over the years. Back in 2021, the potential sequel was mentioned in a massive leak that stemmed from NVIDIA. Since this time, many other titles that were mentioned in this breach were later proven to be real. In addition, Capcom itself was hacked back in 2020, and as a result, a look at some of the company's future projects was seemingly divulged. Of those upcoming games, Dragon's Dogma 2 was one title that was said to be in development internally at Capcom.

In short, it remains to be seen if Dragon's Dogma 2 will actually get announced at any point soon, so don't get your hopes up too high just yet. That being said, it looks like this 10th-anniversary site could be the first tease of bigger things to come in the near future.