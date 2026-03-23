Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC Potentially Teased by Capcom

Capcom seems to have potentially teased that DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in the works. As of this week, the sequel to Dragon’s Dogma has celebrated its second anniversary. While this follow-up might not have resonated with fans as much as the first entry did, Dragon’s Dogma 2 still sold quite well and was well-received by critics. Now, it looks like Capcom could be indicating that a new expansion for the game is on the horizon.

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To coincide with its anniversary, Capcom released new artwork for Dragon’s Dogma 2 that it posted on social media. The artwork itself doesn’t center around anything from the game itself, but instead features a variety of characters from the game all celebrating with one another. Curiously, some fans were quick to notice that the art contains one character that isn’t found in Dragon’s Dogma 2 whatsoever tucked away in the background. This mysterious figure was joined by a letter seen sitting on a table in the foreground which, when roughly translated by fans, references a “northern region” that’s never seen in the game.

While this could simply amount to nothing, it looks as though Capcom could be teasing in this image that more content for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is coming. If true, for Capcom to be dropping hints about this content now suggests that a proper announcement could be happening at any point in the weeks or months ahead.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC Makes A Lot of Sense

Hail, Arisen! The 2nd anniversary of Dragon's Dogma 2 is upon us. To celebrate the milestone, we've prepared this special celebratory artwork.



Thank you for your support!#DragonsDogma2 #DD2 #2YearDD2 pic.twitter.com/xV6tkzxBeQ — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 22, 2026

To see that Capcom may be working on DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2 wouldn’t be much of a shock. For starters, all the way back in 2024, an expansion for the game seemingly leaked, which suggested that new content should be rolling out at some point. In fact, for Capcom to have remained silent about this potential DLC all throughout 2025 was a bit surprising.

Beyond this, though, the original Dragon’s Dogma received a massive expansion of its own dubbed Dark Arisen. This Dark Arisen content went on to be hugely popular with players and garnered even more acclaim for Dragon’s Dogma than the base game already had. With this in mind, it’s logical that Capcom would look to do the same thing with Dragon’s Dogma 2. If and when this DLC is formally announced by the publisher, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

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