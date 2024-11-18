Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC Reportedly Leaked

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the biggest RPGs of the year. Suffice to say, it wouldn’t be surprising if Capcom wanted to mine this success with robust DLC support. Right now though, there has been no word from Capcom about Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC. There have been post-launch updates, but that is it. It looks like Capcom may be planning to remedy this though.

Digging through the files of a recent update, Dragon’s Dogma 2 dataminers unearthed some interesting details that may point to future DLC plans. To this end, there is mention of “Tower of the New Moon” alongside word of multiplayer and a boss rush mode.

Now, it is possible this is nothing more than cut content that Capcom was planning to have in the game but axed during development. However, that wouldn’t explain why it was only discovered now. And this is the only other explanation other than this being for upcoming DLC content.

That said, for now take everything here with a grain of salt. Anyone can check the files of the latest update and find mention of all three of these things. There is no denying some work has been done for all of this content. However, the question is whether it is cut content or content in the pipeline.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on the potential leak and the speculation it has created. We don’t suspect this will change as it rarely comments on leaks, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. For what it is worth, if the game wasn’t going to get DLC, this probably would have been communicated already. In other words, the door has certainly been left open for more Dragon’s Dogma 2 content.

If Dragon’s Dogma 2 were to get DLC, it would likely be revealed soon and released sometime early next year, based on the current timelines. To this end, The Game Awards 2024 are next month on December 12. Historically, Capcom has been a big partner of the show when it comes to reveals and news.

Dragon's Dogma 2 — which released back in March — is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.