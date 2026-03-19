Resident Evil Requiem DLC Reportedly Bringing Back an Iconic Character

Resident Evil Requiem’s DLC is reportedly set to bring back one of the most iconic characters in the series. Outside of Leon Kennedy, the latest Resident Evil game also happens to see the return of some other familiar faces that longtime fans of the franchise surely recognized. And while Capcom hasn’t yet said what the upcoming story expansion for Requiem will center around, one Resident Evil insider has teased more of what it will entail.

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Coming by way of Dusk Golem, who has shared numerous Resident Evil scoops in the past, it is “very likely” that Ada Wong will appear in Requiem’s DLC. A fan-favorite Resident Evil character, Ada Wong first debuted in Resident Evil 2 and has continued to show up in a variety of installments since. Her last appearance in the mainline series, though, was in that of Resident Evil 6, which means she hasn’t been seen in quite a long time.

As for how Ada Wong will be incorporated into this DLC for Resident Evil Requiem, Dusk Golem didn’t have any information to share on this front. Instead, he simply mentioned that info tied to Requiem had leaked publicly, which led him to believe that Ada would be coming to the game. The insider didn’t share anything else about the nature of this leak and where it stemmed from, but it seems to have come directly from Capcom. As such, he was trying to remain tight-lipped about the leak to prevent someone at Capcom from getting in trouble.

Requiem’s DLC Could Confirm a Major Fan Theory

If Ada does end up playing a part in the DLC for Requiem, it could confirm one of the game’s biggest fan theories. Specifically, many fans noticed that Leon’s character model in Requiem happens to be sporting a wedding ring. During the game’s story, this is never focused on, but it clearly implies that Leon got married at some point since we last saw him in the series.

If Leon is indeed married, then most fans believe it would be to Ada. While the two have never been a couple in the Resident Evil games, they clearly have feelings for one another that have often been made complicated by their own conflicting goals. Despite clashing at times, Leon and Ada have always been romantically linked by fans, which leads them to believe that the pair are now married in the events of Requiem.

For now, Capcom hasn’t given us even a broad window for when this DLC for Resident Evil Requiem might release. In the near future, though, the company has confirmed that it will be pushing out a new “mini-game” to Requiem as part of a free update that will go live in May.

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