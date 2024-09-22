Dragon's Dogma 2 Lowest Price Yet in New Sale

Dragon's Dogma 2 is the lowest price it ever has been thanks to a couple new sales. The new Capcom game was released back on March 22 via the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. And it was an early hit in 2024, releasing to an 88 on Metacritic and shipping three million units in its first couple of months on the market. Because it is fairly new and popular, it hasn't been heavily discounted yet, or at least it hadn't been.

Right now, both PS5 and PC users can grab the game for cheaper than it ever has been. On PS5, the deal comes the way of the PlayStation Store, where Dragon's Dogma 2 has been discounted by 43 percent, which means it is only $39.89 rather than $69.99. This deal is live until October 10.

This is the cheapest it has ever been, but the game is even cheaper on PC right now via Fanatical. On Fanatical, PC users can grab a Steam key for the Capcom game for $35.34, which is thanks to a 50 percent discount.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is also on sale on Xbox Series X|S, but the price isn't quite as good. Further the deal -- which makes the game $41.99, via a 40 percent discount -- is only live for 30 more hours at the moment of publishing.

Of course, with the holiday season looming, those with patience may be able to grab the game for cheaper in a couple months. However, there is no guarantee it will be cheaper than these prices.

"Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen! Dragon's Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG series that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more," reads an official blurb about the game for all of those unfamiliar. "Now, in this long-awaited sequel, the deep, explorable fantasy world of Dragon's Dogma 2 awaits. On your journey, you'll be joined by Pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure.