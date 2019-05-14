Dreams Player is Remaking Metal Gear Solid In-Game

It’s pretty well known by now that gamers who have been taking to Media Molecule’s PlayStation 4 exclusive are a crafty bunch. Through the powers of the tools available in Dreams, players have been able to create some rather impressive stuff. We’ve seen the likes of the Silent Hills P.T. to Ghost of Tsushima recreated within the game, but there is one dedicated player who is taking things a step further. TT Games community manager Bear Parker happens to be that player, and he is remaking Metal Gear Solid inside of Dreams.

This is surely an ambitious project, and the scope of things is not lost on Parker. In the video above, you can see the short teaser, which looks amazing, followed by him discussing what he has been doing to get to this point. He found a new technique to use while creating the container that not only made them look better, but also use less memory, which was becoming an issue. However, now that he has gotten things to this point, some of the next steps include other environmental elements, better controls, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is much more work ahead, but it is coming along quite nicely. In fact, it even caught the attention of none other than the Metal Gear Solid creator himself, Hideo Kojima, who offered up some praise in the form of emoji. Thumbs up, rainbow, and snake is all it takes for the creator of arguably the greatest stealth franchise in gaming history to show his approval.

Needless to say, this is going to end up being quite the project, and it is certainly one I am excited to see. For more on what other Dreams players are creating, check out some of our previous coverage. Dreams is currently available in Early Access on PlayStation 4.

What do you think about all of this? Are surprised that somebody is aiming to remake a game within a game, or does Dreams make just about anything possible? What do you think players will come up with next? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!