DuckTales Comes to Minecraft in New Mash-Up

Minecraft just keeps humming along after all these years with new incarnations dropping every couple of months. The newest version of the game takes players to Duckberg for some fresh adventures. A brand new Adventure Map based on the newest DuckTales cartoon was just released today and fans are having a great time exploring McDuck Manor and Mount Neverrest.

Two new storylines are waiting for players in the new DuckTales Adventure Map. The newest addition to the Minecraft store contains multiple quests and mysteries for players to discover. There are 50 collectibles for people to unearth and display in their home base. Scrooge McDuck‘s storied Money Bin even made it into the game so players can have a dip when they want to.

The game mode’s new trailer even includes the infectious new version of the DuckTales theme song. Choose of any one of 30 new characters to begin the adventure and have a blast in the new map. The broad selection of characters including Disney Afternoon favorites like Darkwing Duck and Gizmoduck points to the old-school suite of characters getting a bigger role in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Season two is going to be even more like a hurricane in Duckberg. The crew behind the show revealed the increased presence of the throwback characters at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Fan-favorites like Daisy Duck, Goofy, The Rescue Rangers, Kit from Talespin join Darkwing and some other characters who have already made an appearance in the series.

As we mentioned before, last season was not light on the fanservice. Della Duck sang a Powerline song from A Goofy Movie with her son in a moment that psyched up a lot of fans. Darkwing and Gizmoduck started out as solid continuity nods, but it looks like they will only grow more important to the story as time passes. Things are going to be pretty interesting in Season 2.

Here’s Minecraft‘s official description of the new game map:

“Get ready for an unforgettable, treasure-stuffed adventure as Disney’s DuckTales enters the Minecraft universe with ‘DuckTales Adventure Map’, available today on the Minecraft Marketplace! This thrilling mash-up pack contains the show’s most iconic locations – from the city of Duckburg and the halls of McDuck Manor, to legendary locations like the Pyramid of Toth-Ra or heights of Mount Neverrest. Solve a mystery or rewrite history as Huey, Dewey, Louie, Webby, or any of the other 30 characters available (dibs on Gizmoduck!)”

