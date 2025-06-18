Dune: Awakening Gets Biggest Update Since Launch With Bug Fixes & More

Since launch, Dune: Awakening has gotten regular patches to fix bugs and improve servers. Many recent patches have been fairly minor, with one or two bug fixes or small tweaks to the game. However, today’s update features the biggest list of changes since the game’s June 10th release date. This latest Dune: Awakening update is currently available for PC via Steam.

Today’s update features a solid list of changes and bug fixes, making it one of the biggest sets of improvements yet. Key changes include adjustments to the respawn timeout in PvP and changes to how vehicles work. Specifically, players won’t be damaged when hit by vehicles anymore, and the Unstuck button won’t show up when riding vehicles.

In terms of bug fixes, this Dune: Awakening patch fixes some game client freezing issues and irons out notifications. A few exploits, including taking water from nonexistent deathstills, have also been ironed out. While still focused on fixes rather than new content, this update should be a pretty big improvement given the number of adjustments and bug fixes on offer.

Dune: Awakening Patch Notes for Version 1.1.0.15

Arrakis should be a bit easier to navigate with this latest update

For the full list of bug fixes and changes in this latest Dune: Awakening update, check out the patch notes as shared by Funcom below:

Changes

Respawn timeout in PvP zones was adjusted. The first respawn will take 70 seconds, second and following respawns will take 115 seconds.

The Dvyetz Ornithopter Engine Mk5 Schematic was removed from loot tables, as it was a deprecated item.

Players no longer receive damage when hit by vehicles.

Since the Unstuck feature doesn’t work for vehicles and when the player is on the Overland Map, the Unstuck button won’t show when the player is on or in a vehicle or on the Overland map.

Service messages like server restart alerts now appear at the upper central part of the screen for better visibility. (used to be in the upper-right corner)

An additional safeguard was added when a player respawns across maps: Players now need to manually type “Respawn” into the confirmation popup field.

When players select the Private servers tab in the Server Browser, they will receive a notification pop-up.

Another set of changes to further improve the game server and client stability.

Fixes