Dune: Awakening Gets Biggest Update Since Launch With Bug Fixes & More

Since launch, Dune: Awakening has gotten regular patches to fix bugs and improve servers. Many recent patches have been fairly minor, with one or two bug fixes or small tweaks to the game. However, today’s update features the biggest list of changes since the game’s June 10th release date. This latest Dune: Awakening update is currently available for PC via Steam.
Today’s update features a solid list of changes and bug fixes, making it one of the biggest sets of improvements yet. Key changes include adjustments to the respawn timeout in PvP and changes to how vehicles work. Specifically, players won’t be damaged when hit by vehicles anymore, and the Unstuck button won’t show up when riding vehicles.
In terms of bug fixes, this Dune: Awakening patch fixes some game client freezing issues and irons out notifications. A few exploits, including taking water from nonexistent deathstills, have also been ironed out. While still focused on fixes rather than new content, this update should be a pretty big improvement given the number of adjustments and bug fixes on offer.
Dune: Awakening Patch Notes for Version 1.1.0.15
For the full list of bug fixes and changes in this latest Dune: Awakening update, check out the patch notes as shared by Funcom below:
Changes
- Respawn timeout in PvP zones was adjusted. The first respawn will take 70 seconds, second and following respawns will take 115 seconds.
- The Dvyetz Ornithopter Engine Mk5 Schematic was removed from loot tables, as it was a deprecated item.
- Players no longer receive damage when hit by vehicles.
- Since the Unstuck feature doesn’t work for vehicles and when the player is on the Overland Map, the Unstuck button won’t show when the player is on or in a vehicle or on the Overland map.
- Service messages like server restart alerts now appear at the upper central part of the screen for better visibility. (used to be in the upper-right corner)
- An additional safeguard was added when a player respawns across maps: Players now need to manually type “Respawn” into the confirmation popup field.
- When players select the Private servers tab in the Server Browser, they will receive a notification pop-up.
- Another set of changes to further improve the game server and client stability.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game client could freeze when the player attempted to cross the Deep Desert server border.
- Fixed an issue where players who shared their base access with friends could not sometimes abandon their base via a map marker.
- Fixed an issue that caused the dart trails from the Maula Pistol to sometimes deviate from the intended direction.
- Fixed an issue where the Atreides Leader that the player needed to kill in The Advanced Contract – Mentat – Cataloging Defectors contact respawned immediately.
- Fixed an issue that caused a possible crash when restoring a vehicle with the Vehicle Backup Tool.
- Fixed an issue that made it possible to move Crysknifes into storage containers by swapping them with other items.
- Fixed an issue causing the Landsraad refining time reduction bonus not to apply if multiple instances of the same resource were being refined simultaneously.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to lose Solaris deposited in the bank.
- Fixed an issue where service alert notifications would not show due to being blocked by other notifications.
- Fixed an issue where exiting the dialogue with Anton Tolliver too soon after delivering the “Deep Extraction” contract would block the player from progressing the faction storyline.
- Fixed an exploit where players could damage other players’ bases with a cutteray.
- Fixed an issue where Research Journey steps wouldn’t get completed retroactively if the player was in a vehicle when performing research. Logging out and back into the game was needed to fix the issue.
- Fixed an exploit causing people to be able to take out water from a deathstill that did not exist in the base.
- Fixed an exploit where players could fire a salvo of projectiles.