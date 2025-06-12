Dune: Awakening Just Got Another Update (Here’s What It Does)

Many PC gamers have been enjoying Dune: Awakening since it fully launched on June 10th. While the game is clearly already impressing players, developer Funcom plans to keep releasing new updates to make things even better. Last week, it unveiled plans for near-daily patches during launch week to address concerns quickly. Today, June 12th, Dune: Awakening received a new update that focuses on stability and bug fixes.

Dune: Awakening experienced some downtime earlier today as Funcom deployed the latest patch. As of now, the game should be back online. Gamers enjoying the MMO on Steam should be able to download today’s patch immediately to get the newest fixes and improvements. If you aren’t seeing the update right away, try restarting the Steam client. This update is a smaller one, focused on changes and updates to make the game run more smoothly. As such, you won’t see major new content when you head back to Arrakis after installing.

Mining in Dune: Awakening

Major highlights for today’s Dune: Awakening update include changes to improve client and server stability. A few dialogue lines and quest issues have also been ironed out. Notably, you will no longer be able to betray Jocasta Cleo during the “Impact of Ecology” contract until Funcom resolves a glitch with that decision line. In all, today’s update is a relatively straightforward patch that should nevertheless make the gaming experience better.

Patch Notes for Dune: Awakening Version 1.1.0.13

For a full list of fixes and changes in today’s Dune: Awakening update, check out the patch notes below, as shared by Funcom:

Changes

Made several backend changes to improve the client and server stability.

The option to betray Jocasta Cleo in the “Impact of Ecology” contract has been temporarily removed due to reports of players being unable to retake the contract after betraying her.

Updated dialogue lines of the “Planetologist: Advanced: the Search for Kynes” contract to reflect the fixed issue where the players who defected from the Atreides faction couldn’t progress if they picked it up before defecting.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t change the description of their guild, the name of the sub-fief console, or a base blueprints.

Fixed an issue where the “Limit CPU Usage” graphics option would not apply to all quality presets.

Exploring the world of dune: awakening

Given the plan for daily patches, it’s likely we’ll see another update for the game in the near future. So, plan for potential Dune: Awakening downtime again in the coming days.

For now, Dune: Awakening remains available on PC via Steam only. An eventual console release is in the works, but is likely delayed from the original plan.