New Dune RPG Announced

Modiphius Entertainment, the publisher of the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game, has announced its new Dune tabletop RPG, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium. Modiphius has designed the game to challenge players to take control of Arrakis and the power of the spice Melange. The game takes you to the far future. Fear is the mind-killer, and it is important for players to keep their wits while dealing in the setting's deadly games of political intrigue. The Imperium is a setting with deadly duels, feudal politics, and mysterious abilities. Noble houses constantly vie for political power and influence, and even revenge and one well-placed blade can change the fate of a million people.

In Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, players will build their noble house, make a place for it in the Imperium, and fight for or against the Imperial throne. The game features the worlds found in the Dune sci-fi book series, from Frank Herbert's original novels to the prequels and continuations by Brian Herbert, and Kevin J. Anderson. These worlds are inhabited by elite agents, mentats, swordmasters, spies, Bene Gesserit sisters, treacherous advisors, and the desert Fremen, all of whom can join together to fight under your banner or tear it down. And as always, those that control the spice control the universe.

Dune: Adventures in the Imperium will go up for pre-order in December. Those who pre-order the game will receive a PDF preview of the core rulebook before it releases in spring 2021. Players can pre-order through local retailers as well as through the Modiphius website.

Modiphius also revealed the cover for Dune: Adventures in the Imperium's core rulebook, featuring artwork by Bastien Lecouffe-Deharme (Kult, Magic: the Gathering). The rulebook will also be released with three collector edition covers, each featuring one of Dune's major noble houses: House Atreides, House Harkonnen, and the Imperial House Corrino. Modiphius will also release a gamemaster screen, journal, and dice set, and more accessories for Dune: Adventures in the Imperium. The publishers will reveal more details in 2021.

Dune: Adventures in the Imperium is based on the universe created in Frank Herbert's seminal work of sci-fi, Dune. The novel is also the inspiration for the upcoming film directed by Denis Villeneuve. Though Warner Bros. released the trailer for Dune earlier this year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the studio to delay the film's release until 2021.

