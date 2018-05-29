Real World ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Game Just Had a Crazy Twist

Dungeons & Dragons’ almost month long alternate reality game is coming to a close, but not before revealing a final crazy twist.

In late April, Dungeons & Dragons launched an alternate reality game (ARG) to build interest and suspense for the reveal of their new storyline at this weekend’s Stream of Many Eyes event. Players had to solve clues delivered over Twitter in order to find a resident of the fictional world of Faerun “hiding” in our world under the pseudonym Adam Glover. Glover was supposed to be holding a stone of great power, which was hidden in order to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.



Most of the clues came from the @Immortal4tress Twitter account, which was run by a person calling themselves Kalesh Marivaldi, who always spoke in rhyme. Occasionally, Kalesh would also appear in popular D&D livestreams by “possessing” a player or the DM and holding up a glyph, which was eventually used to solve one of the puzzles.



Over the course of the game, players found puzzles hidden in Yelp reviews, old D&D manuals, and in D&D livestreams, which all seemed to lead to Glover (who was actually the famed D&D character Volothamp Geddam) heading home via a Plane Shift spell in the remote airport of Fort Portal in Uganda.

While it seemed like the ARG was wrapping up, it seems like there’s one more mystery to solve. Earlier today, game designer and streamer Adam Koebel posted the following video to Twitter, in which he was “possessed” by Kalesh and claimed that the @Immortal4tress account was run by a fraud.

there seems to be something weird with this video – after about ten seconds it just goes blank but I know there’s more there. anyone else see that or is it just me? #NoStoneUnturned pic.twitter.com/0BmoJAVwr5 — adam koebel (@skinnyghost) May 29, 2018

The revelation was a pretty shocking twist for those who have followed the game over the last few weeks and has added a heightened layer of drama to the game. While the @Immortal4tress account warned of “enemies afoot” Currently, the @Immortal4tress account is claiming their innocence while also appealing to Volo’s heartstrings.

What’s more, I’m sure on some level you feel that all we’ve shared these past few weeks is real. My efforts undertook to speed you home are so that neither one of us need ever be alone. — Immortal Fortress (@Immortal4tress) May 29, 2018

I said when this began that there be enemies about. However, this faux “Kalesh” who would scatter seeds of doubt hath not today – nor ever – mentioned Volothamp by name, nor put forth other evidence that could support her claims. https://t.co/Jp4eb2cM3j — Immortal Fortress (@Immortal4tress) May 29, 2018

Obviously, this is leading to something big as a way to end the game. Our guess is that players will have to decide who the “real” Kalesh is, with two possible endings depending on which one the group decides. Whether this builds towards a confrontation at this weekend’s Stream of Many Eyes event or if it wraps up just before the stream wraps up is unclear at this time.

You can follow all the drama on Twitter by following the #NoStoneUnturned hashtag. So far, this has been a surprisingly compelling storyline, and we hope that Dungeons & Dragons has more in store soon.