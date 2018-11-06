‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Designer Provides Update About Artificer Class

One of the lead designers of Dungeons & Dragons has given fans an update about a long-awaited new class.

Jeremy Crawford, the lead rules designer and managing editor of Dungeons & Dragons, recently answered a question asking for an update on the Artificer class. The Artificer is a magical tinkerer, able to create magical items and potions with much more ease than the typical magic user.

Introduced as part of the Eberron campaign setting, players have clamored for an updated Artificer since D&D released its Fifth Edition ruleset. In 2017, D&D released a playtest for a new version of the Artificer that included Alchemist and Gunsmith subclasses, but they’ve largely kept mum about when an official version of the class would be released. The Artificer class didn’t appear in Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron, a publication released digitally by D&D earlier this year.

Crawford noted that the D&D team was still “tinkering” with the Artificer class while working on other projects. He also noted that the team would release an updated version of the Artificer when it was ready for feedback and the D&D team could act on that feedback.

We’re still tinkering with the artificer, amid our other work. We’ll release a new version of the class when it’s ready for another round of feedback, and we’re ready to act on that feedback. #DnD //t.co/jiH98JIMbB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2018

Since Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron is technically a playtest document (the D&D team has released several updates to the document after its release), we should see the Artificer class make an appearance in that document when it’s ready to go.

As for an “official” release, the D&D team has noted that at least some of the content from Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron would eventually make it into a print publication, so we’d guess that would include a finalized Artificer class. Dungeons & Dragons is also planning to release a campaign setting book in 2019, although they haven’t said what campaign setting (or settings) would be featured in the book.