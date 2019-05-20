Dungeons & Dragons Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is Live With a 28% Discount

This past Friday, Wizards of the Coast announced that their next book entitled Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus will take characters from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through the city of Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells. The journey begins on September 17th, but you can punch your ticket with a discount starting today, May 20th.

Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $35.97, which is 28% off the list price. A dice and map pack is also available to pre-order for for $19.64 (21% off). If you’re interested, now would be the time to lock these discounts in…

That’s because the book and the accessory pack are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are we’ll see a discount of as much as 40% on the book during the pre-order period, and if that does happen you’ll automatically get the upgrade. On the other hand, if the price goes back up you’ll still get the current discount.

The official description for Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus reads:

“Welcome to Baldur’s Gate, a city of ambition and corruption situated at the crossroads of the Sword Coast. You’ve just started your adventuring career, but already find yourself embroiled in a plot that sprawls from the shadows of Baldur’s Gate to the front lines of the planes-spanning Blood War! Do you have what it takes to turn infernal war machines and nefarious contracts against the archdevil Zariel and her diabolical hordes? And can you ever hope to find your way home safely when pitted against the infinite evils of the Nine Hells?”

This heroic Dungeons & Dragons adventure book takes players from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells.

Baldur’s Gate is among the most iconic locations in all of fantasy culture. A mist-cloaked metropolis on the Sword Coast, it’s a place of history and a home to heroes.

The book introduces the epic Infernal War Machines to fifth edition D&D—battle-ready vehicles which you can customize as you blast off into the Blood War.

Dungeons Masters will entice their heroes with devil’s deals, a unique set of game mechanics designed to lure adventurers with the ultimate temptations of power and treasure.

