Wizards of the Coast Announces New D&D Book Perfect For Dragon Enthusiasts

Most tabletop fans who grew up in the 90s and 00s will remember DK for their Eyewitness collection. These educational books broke down dozens of subjects, from space travel to dinosaurs. However, the newest book announcement from the publisher won’t cover the history of Shakespeare or dive into any ancient Greek ruins. Instead, they are partnering with Wizards of the Coast to debut a creative and educational deep dive on the Dragons of D&D.

Wizards of the Coast has been busy revamping the core ruleset for new gameplay over the past year and a half. The 2024 rules have all been released with new content on Artificers just around the corner. Fans have been reformatting sourcebooks from the earlier 5E rulesets, ready to hit the ground running.

However, instead of announcing a new adventure for players to jump into, Wizards of the Coast has revealed it will partner with DK to release The Book of Dragons, a deep dive into the Dragon species of D&D.

Dragons Like You’ve Never Seen Them

In a social media announcement via the official Wizards of the Coast social media account for Dungeons & Dragons, it was shared that The Book of Dragons will debut for players to purchase at multiple locations. The information will be presented from the perspective of Taimat and Bahamut, two iconic dragon gods.

🐉 @DKBooks is delighted to announce The Book of Dragons coming soon! 🐉



The book will release on August 19, 2025 and is currently available to pre-order at a number of websites at $40. Those looking to purchase it before the release date can get more information by visiting the DK website.

Preview images from the book show a breakdown of different dragon types, including head models, anatomy breakdowns, histories, and critical facts. Dragons in D&D are diverse and range in alignment. Players might meet a friendly dragon willing to help them on a quest, or find themselves fighting for their lives as a monstrous monster attempts to roast them alive.

The diagrams are presented in classic DK fashion, with facts broken down into paragraphs and bullet points. Dragons are shown in full illustrations, but also breakdown wingspan, length, and their height and bulk in comparison to people.

This book isn’t likely to be a huge help while running a campaign, but it is the perfect edition for a D&D collection or for those interested in learning extra facts about dragon species. This volume will also complement previous published options like Fizban’s Treasure of Dragons, which offers a slew of knowledge about running dragons in campaigns. The official D&D sourcebook includes details about each dragon’s species, what its alignment typically is, and how to run them as creatures during an adventure.

The Book of Dragons could also be the perfect gift for a younger D&D player. DK is geared for younger audiences, with a goal of introducing children to a wide variety of topics. While this volume won’t teach anything about science, reading, or history, it is great for expanding the creativity of young minds. It could be the perfect present for a young dragon enthusiast or a new D&D player.

This book could also be paired alongside the Young Adventurer’s Guide collection, which breaks down the gameplay and elements of D&D for younger audiences. The collection can be found at most bookstores and offers new junior players a wealth of knowledge important for getting started in a campaign.

The Wizards of the Coast Dungeons & Dragons and DK Books collaboration yieldingThe Book of Dragons will be a fantastic addition to any tabletop fan’s library, especially for those who have a nostalgic fondness for Eyewitness books. It’s the perfect little addition to add polish to a collection.