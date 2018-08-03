‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Announces 12-Part Eberron Adventure for Adventurers League

Dungeons & Dragons will give its Adventurers League players a chance to play through an epic 12-part adventure set in Eberron beginning in September.

Earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons announced that it would start a brand-new Adventurers League campaign in Eberron, the popular campaign setting recently re-introduced for playtesting in Fifth Edition play. Adventurers League is D&D’s official organized play league, a way for players to quickly find a game at hundreds of different game stores and conventions.

D&D released additional information about the new campaign, which will be titled “Embers of the Last War.” The new adventure begins with a prologue set during the final days of the Last War, a conflict that scarred Eberron and ended only with the sudden and unexplained destruction of an entire country. After the prologue adventure, players will create a brand new 1st level character and play through 11 more adventures, each of which is optimized for a different level character.

Set in the city of Sharn, players will grapple with criminal syndicates, Dragonmarked Houses, and the local government as they try to uncover a mystery that could reignite the Last War. Some of the adventures include airship heists, infiltrating extravagant balls, and fighting secret terrorist groups.

Adventurers League will also continue its ongoing campaign set in the Forgotten Realms. The new Forgotten Realms season will be set in the city of Waterdeep and follows some of the adventures seen in the upcoming Waterdeep: Dragon Heist campaign, which also comes out later this year.

The new Eberron adventures will be released once a week, beginning on September 21st. Once all twelve adventures are published, Dungeons & Dragons will release the entire campaign as a print-on-demand single document. Interested D&D players can find their local Adventurers League group at participating game stores.