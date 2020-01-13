Dungeons & Dragons Officially Announces New Critical Role Campaign Setting Book Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount

Dungeons & Dragons has officially announced their next product – Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount. The new campaign setting book will detail the four regions of Wildemount, the setting where Critical Role‘s current Mighty Nein campaign takes place. Critical Role‘s DM Matthew Mercer largely wrote and helmed the new book, and the new campaign setting features work by designers, writers, and arts from the D&D and Critical Role communities. The new book will contain an extensive gazetteer of Wildemount, descriptions of the major factions of the continent, new subclasses such as the Echo Knight, new spells, a a tool to help players integrate their characters into the Wildemount setting, new magic items and creatures, and four introductory adventures.

Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount is an official collaboration between Wizards of the Coast and the Critical Role team and officially adds Exandria to the D&D multiverse. Not only is this the third major campaign setting book to come out in the last year and a half, the book also shows how D&D continues to reach out to new fans. Critical Role is immensely popular and has inspired thousands (myself included) to give D&D a try. By tapping into this fanbase, the D&D team is strengthening ties between the game and the millions of new players who have jumped onto the game in recent years.

We’ll note that this is the second campaign setting book made by Mercer. Mercer also co-wrote the Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting book for Green Ronin, which detailed the continent explored in Critical Role‘s first campaign. Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount is expected to reveal secrets that haven’t yet been revealed in Critical Role and should help players build their own campaigns fighting alongside (or against) the characters seen on Critical Role.

Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount will be released on March 17, 2020 and will cost $49.95. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now with a 31% discount.

