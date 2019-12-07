Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Adds Dozens of Living Spells to Terrorize Players

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement adds dozens of new living spells to use against players in Eberron or any campaign setting. The D&D campaign setting of Eberron is a world recovering from a great war, one that ended only because of the mysterious Day of Mourning. A mysterious magical catastrophe wiped out the country of Cyre and several armies, leaving only the Mournland in its wake. Only strange and twisted creatures live in the Mournland, including Living Spells, sentient spells that roam through the wasteland. Eberron: Rising From the Last War brought back living spells for Fifth Edition play, providing a template to use for any arcane spell of 5th level or lower.

A new DMs Guild supplement, Living Spellbook by E.R.F. Jordan, adds 64 new spells, and introduces a template to making living spells of a 6th level or higher. Some higher level living spells (those created from 8th or 9th level spells) can even take humanoid form and can communicate with other races, instead of simply roaming through the wasteland and attacking indiscriminately.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Living Spellbook contains stats for everything from a Living Acid Arrow to a Living Wish spell. The spells all follow the same basic format from Eberron: Rising From the Last War – spells can make magical strikes or use a rechargeable “Spell Mimicry” ability that allows them to cast their own spell. As high level living spells would be a lot more dangerous if they could recharge at the same rate as low level spells, Living Spellbook notes that spells of a 7th level or higher only recharges when rolling a 6 on a d6 at the start of the spell’s turn.

I love DMs Guild supplement that provides more monsters and resources for DMs, and Living Spellbook saves DMs a ton of time by providing a lot more Living Spells than what was provided in Eberron: Rising From the Last War. You can purchase Living Spellbook from the DMs Guild for $4.95.