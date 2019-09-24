Dungeons & Dragons Adds a Playable Fishfolk Race for Charity

Dungeons & Dragons has released a new adventure containing rules for playing as a locathah. Earlier this month, Wizards of the Coast released Locathah Rising, a special adventure for 9th Level characters. Set in the Sea of Fallen Stars, Locathah Rising brings back one of the four prophets of Elemental Evil from Princes of the Apocalypse and puts him on a collision course with a group of locathah looking to protect their home. The locathah are a classic Dungeons & Dragons race of monsters and were recently re-introduced in Ghosts of Saltmarsh as friendly fishfolk that live along the coast. In addition to a new adventure, Locathah Rising also contains rules for playing as a locathah, giving players who purchase the official supplement a new playable race.

Locathah are a strong race, as evidenced by their +2 bonus to Strength and their +1 to Dexterity. Their thick scales also serve as natural armor, giving them a base AC of 12 plus their Dexerity Modifier. Locathah also have advantage on being charmed, frightened, paralyzed, poisoned, stunned, or put to sleep thanks to their Leviathan Will ability and can breathe both air and water.

Dungeons & Dragons fans have loved locathah since one of the fishfolk appeared in art for Ghosts of Saltmarsh, pleasantly smiling while flanked by his very good sea dog (aka a sea lion.) In fact, one of the pregenerated locathah characters has a sea lion companion, so players could conceivably play as everyone’s favorite locathah in the adventure.

Locathah Rising is available on the DMs Guild for $9.99. All money that Wizards of the Coast receives from sales of the adventure will be donated to Extra Life, a charity that supports local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.