Dungeons & Dragons ‘Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage’ Board Game Pre-Orders Are Live

Back in October of last year, WizKids announced that their new Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage book would be added to their Adventure System line of board games, which can be played on their own or combined with other games in the series. The wait to get your hands on it is nearly over, because pre-orders for the game are live now with a release date slated for May 1st.

The Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage board game is available in two editions. The Standard Edition is available here for $79.99 and the Premium Edition is available here for $159.99. Both editions include 42 miniatures, but the versions in the Premium Edition will come pre-painted. Note that both games are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date. The book is also available on Amazon with a 37% discount. Additional D&D Adventure System board games are available here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description and content list for the Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage board game is as follows:

“In the city of Waterdeep rests a tavern called the Yawning Portal, named after the gaping pit in its common room. At the bottom of this crumbling shaft is a labyrinth dungeon known as Undermountain, domain of the mad wizard Halaster Blackcloak, who has seeded his lair with monsters, traps, and mysteries.”

“As an adventurer in Dungeons & Dragons: Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage board game, explore Undermountain in search for treasure while navigating numerous traps and ominous monsters.”

“Following in the path of the other critically-acclaimed D&D board games, Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage features multiple scenarios, challenging quests and game play designed for a single player or a cooperative group of 2-5 players. The Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage Adventure System Board Game features new Environment and Bane/Boon cards, as well as the Trap and Spell decks that premiered in Tomb of Annihilation, for even more exciting game play content!”

Contents:

42 Single-Colored Miniatures

5 Hero Tiles

4 Villain Tiles

1 Rulebook

1 Adventure Book

20-sided Die

40 Interlocking Dungeon Tiles

5 Double-sized Interlocking Special Tiles

225 Cards

Over 300 Tokens

On a related note, Dungeons & Dragons fans a new publication called Ghosts of Saltmarsh to look forward to. The book will bring the most popular classic nautical adventures from the first edition of D&D as well as Dungeon magazine to the fifth edition. These adventures include The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh, Danger at Dunwater, The Final Enemy, Salvage Operation, Isle of the Abbey, Tammeraut’s Fate, and The Styes.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh is slated to arrive on May 21st, but now is definitely the time to get your pre-order in. At the time of writing, the book is only $29.26 via Amazon – a whopping 41% off. Again, the book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best price that occurs between the time your order and the release date. If you aren’t a Prime member, the deal is also available via Walmart with free 2-day shipping.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.