Someone Made a Murder-Hobo Class for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

There’s now an official “murder-hobo” class for Dungeons & Dragons players who just want to wreak havoc on their unofficial fantasy world.

If you’ve ever played Dungeons & Dragons or a similar fantasy game, you’ve probably experienced a “murder-hobo,” a type of player who takes gleeful abandon in stealing, carousing, and killing, regardless of the consequences.

While murder-hobos aren’t necessarily evil (they’re just as likely to murder an evil dragon as they are the king of a kingdom), they are the personification of chaos and usually spend their time destroying the fantasy world their DM created. Rich NPCs will see their valuables vanish, brothels will find their yearly income doubled, and city guards will see their ranks depleted whenever a group of murder-hobos wander into their town.

Murder-hobos are a popular type of D&D player, so it makes sense that someone decided to make it into an actual D&D class. Sam Sorensonwrote up official rules for the “Murder-Hobo Class” loosely based on a post he saw on Reddit written about a year ago. As is befitting for murder-hobos, the new set of irreverent rules gives players a series of ridiculous abilities, all designed to maximize chaos.

The new Murder-Hobo class immediately gives players some perks starting at Level 1. Because Murder-Hobos are assumed to start off homeless, they’re given “Homeless Resilience” that gives them advantage on saving throws related to poison or disease. In addition, they can also eat spoiled food without consequence, so they’ll never starve even when they’re inevitably kicked out of the local inn.

As players advance in the Murder-Hobo class, they quickly gain some impressive abilities. For instance, at Level 2, players gain the Bullying Strike ability, which adds extra damage when attacking anyone smaller, weaker, or less visibly wealthy than the players. At Level 9, players pick up the “Lack of Self-Preservation” trait, which grants them advantage on saving throws for being frightened and resistance to damage caused by falling.

By the time players reach Level 15, the Murder-Hobo becomes even more deadly. They gain the ability to toss “pocket sand” at their enemies, causing them to become blinded. At Level 18, a player weaponizes their ignorance with the “Just Another Monster” trait, which allows the murder-hobo to ignore a monster’s resistances and immunities and gain advantage on attack throws as long as they don’t understand the language the monster speaks.

When they reach Level 20, murder-hobos have mastered death itself and have a chance of spontaneously regaining hit points whenever their HP reaches 0.

As if those abilities weren’t ridiculous enough, players can also give their players an “Uncouth Behavior” – the equivalent to a Murder-Hobo’s subclass. These uncouth behaviors range from kleptomania to pyromania to nymphomania and give players even more advantages when engaging in certain murder-hobo activities.

While the Murder-Hobo class isn’t exactly D&D sanctioned, it was posted to DMs Guild, which serves as the official third-party marketplace for D&D material. Best of all, the rules are “pay what you want,” so players can decide how valuable these new rules are….or how much they should pay their players to avoid looking at them.

You can check out the new rules here and then pray that your players never discover them.