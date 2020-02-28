Dungeons & Dragons Is Crossing Over With Magic: The Gathering Again

Dungeons & Dragons is gearing up to do another crossover with Magic: The Gathering. Earlier this week, Penguin Random House briefly listed a new Dungeons & Dragons book called Mythic Odysseys of Theros, a new campaign setting book for the Magic: The Gathering plane of Theros, which is based off of Greek myth. The new campaign setting book will be released in May, making it the second D&D campaign setting book released this year. A cover (now removed along with the rest of the post, but still visible via Google Cache) posted on Penguin Random House’s website showed a Greek-inspired warrior fighting a Hydra-like creature, which makes a lot of sense as Theros is heavily inspired by Greek myth. We’ll also note that a Reddit post last week leaked the existence of Mythic Odysseys of Theros, although no one believed that it was legitimate.

As we noted earlier, Theros is heavily inspired by Greek myth and has several cities inspired by different Greek cultures, including ancient Athens and Sparta, as well as places like Atlantis. Humans and other races battle against the Titans and fierce monsters, and cat-like Leonin live in exile for their roles in ancient wars.

This marks the second official crossover between Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, following the well-received release of Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica back in 2018. That book clearly did well enough to push Wizards of the Coast to pursue more crossovers, and Theros was just the focus of a new Magic: The Gathering expansion that came out earlier this year. This is also the second surprise campaign setting released by Dungeons & Dragons this year, following the upcoming release of Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, which ties into the popular series Critical Role.

Wizards of the Coast declined to comment when ComicBook.com reached out about the book. Per Penguin Random House’s now-removed webpage, Mythic Odysseys of Theros will come out on May 19th.