‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Confirms Two New Subclasses in ‘Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica’

Dungeons & Dragons has confirmed that their upcoming crossover book with Magic: The Gathering will contain two new subclasses.

Nathan Stewart, senior brand director of Dungeons & Dragons, and game designer Kate Welch confirmed that the upcoming Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica book will add two new subclasses – the Circle of Spores for Druids and the Order Domain for Clerics.

These will be the only two new subclasses added to the game and will both be associated with different guilds from Ravnica. The Circle of Spores Druids will be associated with the Golgari Swarm, a guild associated with necromantic abilities, while the Order Domain will be linked to the Azorius Senate, a group of extreme lawmakers who have developed Ravnica’s complex legal system. Basically, the Azorius Senate are the ultimate bueracrats.

During their monthly “Spoilers and Swag” show on Twitch, Stewart and Welch explained that the two subclasses were added as it felt like the Druid and Cleric classes were missing a “link” to the world of Ravnica. While other subclasses could easily tie into one Ravnica’s ten core guilds, the D&D development team felt that these new subclasses helped give players some options if they wanted to play as druids or clerics in a Ravnica setting.

Players should be familiar with both subclasses, as D&D released them in past public subclasses. While exact details weren’t given about the changes made to the subclasses post-playtest, a quick on screen read-through revealed that tweaks were made to the Circle of Spore’s Halo of Spores and Symbiotic Entities features.

In addition to the new subclasses, several new player characters races will also be introduced, including several from the Magic: The Gathering world. Some of the new races include the elephantine Loxodon and the lizard-like Viashino.

Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica will be released on November 20th.