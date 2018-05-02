‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Has Started a Mysterious New Adventure on Twitter

Dungeons & Dragons has started an interesting new marketing campaign to promote….something.

Earlier today, the popular tabletop game’s Twitter account was suddenly hacked by a mysterious character claiming that they were an associate of Elminster, a popular wizard from their Forgotten Realms setting.

Forgive my usurpation of this information stream, but circumstances call for nothing less. I dare not cede control ere I’ve occasion to recount a brief but dire missive from the realms that time forgot. — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) May 2, 2018

The tweets (which were written by a person calling themselves Kalesh Marivaldi) claimed that Elminster hid a powerful stone with a guardian somewhere on Earth and asked players to help find it. The tweets eventually directed interested parties to a new Twitter account (@Immortal4tress) that explained a few more details about this new quest.

The Sage of Shadowdale hath hid on Earth a stone, of power great and imminent import. Its guardian, an exile from my realm, was spirited to Earth with this in tow; To keep it safe and secret ere its prophesied return. — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) May 2, 2018

The hour of its need now soon at hand, this item and its wielder must be found; Sent, via portal, back from whence they came. At long last, well and truly homeward-bound. — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) May 2, 2018

Should you be of a mind to render aid, direct your queries to mine own account. I’m called @Immortal4tress, my address: your internet; Elminster’s humble servant, and forever in your debt. — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) May 2, 2018

So, what is this whole thing about? Well, Dungeons & Dragons recently announced a big “Stream of Many Eyes” event, a three-day streaming extravaganza in which developers will preview their next adventure story with the help of celebrities and popular online D&D groups. The press release announcing the event also subtly featured a hashtag with the phrase “No Stone Unturned.”

Today, the @Immortal4Tress account asked followers to retweet the phrase “To expedite the artifact’s return, we’ll heed the trail and leave #NoStoneUnturned.”

We’re guessing that this is a new ARG (augmented reality game) designed to keep people excited about the upcoming streaming event and maybe give some clues about the subject of the game’s next adventure story.

So – what’s next for this new Twitter adventure? Well, Kalesh Marivaldi claimed that if enough people used the hashtag, it would lead to a map showing where the stone was hidden. The first step of figuring out where the stone is, according to Marivaldi, was to find out the name of its guardian, who had been sent to Earth with his name hidden and his memory wiped to keep from falling into enemy hands.

The man dispatched to Earth and tasked with safeguarding the stone, knows not his own true name, nor of the land he once called home; Subjected to a spell, which, for a time, recast his mind, occluding his true self, lest he be too easy to find. — Immortal Fortress (@Immortal4tress) May 2, 2018

The @Immortal4tress account has gone dormant as of press time, but not before it encouraged fans to keep an eye on the #NoStoneUnturned hashtag in the coming days. We’ll keep fans updated if Dungeons & Dragons new Twitter adventures takes any unexpected twists into the real world.