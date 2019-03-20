Rage Against the Machine Guitarist DMs Epic ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Game for Neighborhood Kids

The guitarist of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave recently sat down behind a DMs screen and played Dungeons & Dragons with a group of neighborhood kids. Tom Morello, best known as a founding member and guitarist for some of the biggest rock bands of the 1990s and 2000s, recently tweeted that he had introduced a group of neighborhood kids to the tabletop RPG game. The picture attached to the tweet showed off the Fifth Edition versions of the Player’s Handbook and Dungeon Masters Guide, along with an old Monster Manual from the game’s “3.5” edition. It also appears that Morello provided handmade character sheets for his players, complete with personality traits and summaries of their key abilities.

The neighborhood kids needed a Dungeon Master to start a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. One man raised his hand. #CommunityService pic.twitter.com/wvE8tvZP23 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 16, 2019

Morello is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time and has played guitar for Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, and Prophets of Rage. He has also collaborated with Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, and countless other musical legends during his 25+ year musical career. He’s also an avid Star Trek fan, having appeared in an episode of Star Trek: Voyager and the movie Star Trek: Insurrection, and he recorded music for the Mortal Kombat: Armageddon soundtrack.

Dungeons & Dragons has exploded in popularity in recent years, thanks to the accessibility of its most recent Fifth Edition ruleset and by high profile media appearances in movies and shows like Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, and Community. A Kickstarter for the popular D&D show Critical Role is currently breaking records, having raised over $7.5 million to fund production of an animated series starring characters from the show. It’s not really surprising that Morello is a D&D fan, but it’s great to see that he’s spreading the game for the next generation of fans.