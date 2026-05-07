2025 PC Game Free in New Epic Games Store Giveaway

The Epic Games Store has two free PC games today, May 7, both of which are available to download and keep between now and May 14. One of these two PC games is a 2024 release, while the other is a 2025 PC game. So, both are fairly new, and both happen to be normally $20, so Epic Games Store users are saving $40 with the two free games. And according to user reviews for the PC games, both are decent games.

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The first of the two free Epic Games Store games is Split Milk Studios and Gamersky Games’ 2025 release, Trash Goblin, a “wholesome” and “cozy” strategy-management game where you play as a goblin shopkeeper. In the game, you uncover hidden trinkets, clean them up, and then upcycle them to a diverse cast of characters. From here, you spend the money earned to upgrade, expand, and customize your shop, as well as buy better tools. The other new Epic Games Store free game is Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, which was released a year earlier via Furniture & Mattress LLC, and which is a puzzle adventure game where you play as Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery.

Trash Goblin

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Trash Goblin has a 71 on Metacritic, but an 88% approval rating on Steam after 1,413 user reviews. This gives it a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on the platform.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

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Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure has both a better Metacritic score of 82 and a better approval rating at Steam, currently sitting at 92%. However, the latter is across substantially fewer reviews, or 320 to be exact. Nonetheless, it also has a “Very Positive” rating.

As always with the Epic Games Store account, both of these games are free to keep forever. There is no requirement other than owning an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. And even if you don’t have a PC to play these games on, you should still grab its weekly free games in case this ever changes in the future, because when it does, you will already have a robust library, mostly of smaller games, but occasionally the Epic Games Store does give away bigger games.

All of that said, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.