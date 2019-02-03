‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Uses Multiple Perspectives With New Reflectionist Class

A new class for Dungeons & Dragons grants players the ability to craft strange and twisted reflections of their players.

Earlier this week, Casey Machado and Dorothea Rosenblatt released a new supplement on the DMs Guild detailing their new Reflectionist class. The Reflectionist is unlike anything currently within Dungeons & Dragons and offers a mix of innovative mechanics and fantastic roleplaying opportunities.

The Reflectionist class revolves around the ability to create an altered reflection of one’s self, created after some experience that altered their sense of self. This reflection might be a twisted fiendish version, a haunted, ghostly form, or a pristine avatar depending on the experience. Players can use their reflection as a duplicate of sorts in battle, moving it around the battlefield and making attacks in their stead.

When creating a Reflectionist, a player chooses between one of four types of reflections they can create. A Fiendish Reveler has a monstrous appearance and can deal additional damage with its claws, a Ghostly Drifter can possess and curse enemies, a Celestial Warden protects and heal allies, and an Emotive Dualist serves as the manifestation of a person’s subconscious. Each type of reflection can also be customized with expanded abilities that a player chooses when reaching certain levels.

While reflections have unique and powerful abilities, they also have some notable limitations. Unlike a duplicate created through other kinds of magic, the reflection shares any damage or effects it suffers with its creator. Sending a reflection into a suicide assault would only result in the death of the Reflectionist, unless the Reflectionist dismisses it. A player also shares its action, bonus action, and movement with the reflection, meaning that a player will need to make critical choices every turn.

The Reflectionist class is mostly balanced, but some DMs might find the class to be a bit overpowered. In particular, the Reflectionist has proficiency on both Constitution and Wisdom saving throws (two of the most common types of saving throws in the game) and their reflections also gain proficiency in a third type of saving throw. Still, the Reflectionist offers a lot of unique abilities and the opportunity to create a really fun character for your next campaign.

The Reflectionist class supplement can be purchased for $4.95 on the DMs Guild.

