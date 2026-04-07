Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Returns With Special Release Ahead of Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the works on the anime’s fourth season, and the creator behind it all has come back with a special surprise to help celebrate the franchise’s success. Jujutsu Kaisen recently wrapped up its third season as part of the ending Winter 2026 anime schedule, and made waves with one of the most stacked finales of the season overall. Thankfully, it was already confirmed that the anime would also be returning for a fourth season for the second phase of the Culling Game Arc shortly after that finale.

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Jujutsu Kaisen fans have quite a lot to look forward to thanks to the new season, but there are also all sorts of other releases to enjoy as well. This includes the Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade mobile game that’s been a hit thanks to the anime’s success as well. To commemorate both the mobile game releasing a new art book in Japan and the fact that the anime is now in the works for its fourth season, Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami has returned for some cool new art for Yuji, Yuta, Gojo and Kenjaku that you can check out below.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Come Out?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 2 has been announced as the official title for Season 4 of the anime, but has yet to confirm a potential release window or date as of the time of this writing. While it has yet to reveal any concrete details about its release, it’s likely going to feature a returning staff and voice cast from the third season. And what has been confirmed for the next season is that it will be picking right back up with the second phase of the Culling Game arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen ended Season 3 in the middle of the Culling Game, and it’s left fans with a bunch of teases about what’s coming in the next phase of the story. Although the final episode of the season ended with a major fight focusing on Yuta Okkotsu, this was far from the end of the Culling Game tournament itself. In fact, it’s really only just beginning with a ton of major fights still in the works for the coming season.

What’s New for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 2 will be throwing fans into the next phase of the tournament, and there are still many fighters who have yet to officially have their respective first fights. We got to see Yuji, Megumi, and Yuta in their first battles against some very wild opponents, but they aren’t the only ones who are in the midst of the tournament as characters like Hakari, Maki and more still have some big moments that we have yet to see in action.

Sukuna also seems to be having something huge planned following everything that happened during the Shibuya Incident. He’s been biding his time through the first phase of the Culling Game arc, so it’s really only a matter of time before we see what kind of wicked thing he might be planning next.

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