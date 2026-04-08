No Man’s Sky Now Has Its Own Pokémon Minigame

No Man’s Sky’s newest update includes its very own Pokémon Minigame, and it’s a huge new addition to the space exploration title. If you got on the No Man’s Sky bandwagon early (like I did), you probably remember being disappointed with how the game turned out when it was first released. While that was a dumpster fire, Hello Games has been working to improve the game ever since, and the devs have more than made up for its Version 1.0 shortcomings. Now with Version 6.3, Hello Games has added something nobody seemingly asked for, and it’s sure to drive plenty of players back into the game once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On April 8, 2026, Hello Games revealed that Version 6.3 was called the Xeno Arena, and it introduced turn-based creature battles: “Explore the universe to assemble a team of creature companions, perfect their genetic makeup, and test their mettle at simulated combat arenas. Discover hundreds of unique battle abilities, challenge new alien characters, share your strategies for daily challenges, and more!” If that sounds a bit like Pokémon, we think so too, but from the trailer, it has its own No Man’s Sky style and flair, making it somewhat unique in the creature battle genre.

No Man’s Sky’s Xeno Arena Features Creature Battles

Image courtesy of Hello Games & YouTube

has never had a dearth of wild fauna to find on its plethora of explorable planets, but now you can collect them. Not only can you grab the ones you like the most, but you can also assemble them into teams and fight them in simulated combat against other players. Each creature comes with a unique set of moves, which range from regular, straightforward attacks to ones that inflict status effects. These are affected by their personalities, physical characteristics, and battle traits, so a ton of programming has been packed into the battle system and each combatant to flesh it out as much as possible.

Play video

Because No Man’s Sky offers so many different options for exploration and creatures, there’s a ton to see in this new update. According to the patch release, “The species and native climate of a creature will shape its catalog of battle abilities. Deal devastating attacks, heal away injuries, cripple your opponents or morph them into vulnerable forms, augment your combat effectiveness, and more!” The Pokémon similarities continue with “morphogenetics,” a system that unlocks genetic mutations for your creatures through experience gained in battles. This is similar to evolution, but more detailed than what you find in Pokémon games.

Of course, the best part of the new Xeno Arena is the multiplayer, as you can challenge other Travellers aboard the Space Anomaly and fight in various creature battles for fame and fortune. The battles are conducted via holographic tables, so they’re simulated, keeping your critters safe and sound, which is a nice touch. The update is yet another example of dedicated developers continuing to improve a game that has truly become what was initially envisioned — more than that, has surpassed its initial promises. As long as keeps adding great content, players will continue to engage and appreciate their efforts.

Are you excited to explore the galaxy and find some awesome new creatures? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!