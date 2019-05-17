Rick and Morty Returns to Dungeons & Dragons

The popular animated television show Rick and Morty will be crossing over with Dungeons & Dragons in multiple ways later this year, with a new comic book miniseries and tabletop adventure coming soon. Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons announced a new Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons comics miniseries published by Oni Press, appropriately titled Painscape. The new four-issue miniseries, written by Jim Zub and illustrated by Troy Little, will see D&D adventures suddenly come to Earth to plague Rick, Morty, and the entire Smith family. Zub co-wrote the first Rick & Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons miniseries, which debuted in 2018 to widespread acclaim among both Rick & Morty fans and D&D fanatics. The first cover to Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons II: Painscape features an amazing parody of the Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage, with Rick taking on the role of Halaster Blackcloak and Morty’s head becoming a Death Tyrant.

In addition to a new comics miniseries, Rick & Morty will also be getting its very own tabletop adventure box set, which will be released later this year. The new boxed set will contain a special adventure that blends the world of D&D with Rick Sanchez’s “mad narcissistic genius,” designed for Level 1-3 characters.

The Rick & Morty boxed set is the second D&D crossover box to be released this year, following a Stranger Things D&D boxed set that was released this spring. That set contained a Demogorgon (the Stranger Things monster, not the D&D Demon Prince) miniature as well as a special adventure “written” by Mike Wheeler for his friends in the 1980s.

Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons II: Painscape will be released on September 18th. The Dungeons & Dragons vs. Rick and Morty: Tabletop Roleplaying Game Adventure box set will be released this fall.