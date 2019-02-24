These ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Encounters Make Campaign Travel More Interesting

A new free supplement provides some great encounters for those looking to spice up travel in your Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.

The typical Dungeons & Dragons campaign involves plenty of traveling between epic locales, busy cities, or remote castles and dungeons. An experienced DM knows that there’s a careful balance when managing travel – too many random encounters feels tedious and dull, but skipping travel time together often means sacrificing valuable opportunities to bring flavor to your campaign and give your players a chance to roleplay and learn a little more about their fellow party members in moments when their lives aren’t on the line.

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement provides some interesting travel encounters that are a bit more complex than random monsters stumbling along your party’s path. So, a Blind Woman and a Medusa Walk Along the Road… is a collection of short encounters by over a dozen creators that can be used to spice up travel during a Dungeons & Dragons campaign or even lay the groundwork for a future adventure further down the road.

Each of the encounters are only about two pages long, and usually provide players with some intriguing choices to make. Whether it’s deciding to help a displacer beast cub from a pack of blink dogs or deciding whether to rescue a non-hostile medusa from a group of bounty hunters, these encounters are usually built around moral ambiguity where there’s no “right” decision.

Other encounters involve a bit of fun, like a fire elemental that takes the form of a campfire and offers to watch over the party at night. Some involve creative thinking, such as how to talk down a group of pixies from enacting their revenge on a hapless shepherd whose sheep trampled on their home, or encountering an adventuring group that has a friendly doppelganger in their midst. All of these encounters should provide some laughs and memories and will make traveling seem a little less tedious for both the DM and the party.

So, a Blind Woman and a Medusa Walk Along the Road… is available for free on the DMs Guild.