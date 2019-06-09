Sly Flourish Brings More Fantastic Adventures to Dungeons & Dragons

A new Kickstarter is raising funds to publish ten fantastic Dungeons & Dragons adventures set inside a mountain filled with a strange and otherworldly power. Mike Shea is the creator of the Sly Flourish series, a line of useful books and supplements perfect for D&D DMs looking to improve and optimize their craft. From The Lazy DM’s Workbook to Fantastic Adventures, these books are designed to give DMs tools with which to expand and improve their game without adding more work to their prep. Thousands of DMs have used the Sly Flourish books and Shea is considered a leading expert on DMing a Dungeons & Dragons game.

Last week, Shea launched a Kickstarter to fund the publication of Fantastic Adventures: Ruins of the Grendleroot, a new publication featuring 10 adventures set within the Blackclaw, a cavern-filled mountain corrupted by a dangerous power. The Blackclaw is a setting-neutral location that’s home to an ancient and mysterious entity that crashed to the earth thousands of years ago. Two hundred years ago, the Grendleroot, a strange formation of indestructible black rock burst through the mountain, destroying cities, collapsing caverns, and exposing new ruins that have yet to be explored.

Shea has a knack for creating great locations to build a campaign or storyline around, and the Blackclaw is no exception. Just reading the Kickstarter summary of this strange mountain should fill any DM with plenty of potential story hooks, and the ten adventures that will be included in the Kickstarter sound both dangerous and intriguing. Adventurers can battle zombies and ogre warhordes, rescue children from the call of a lost god, or solve the secret of the Grendleroot itself.

Interested parties can download a sample adventure from the new book, which is made for Level 1 adventurers. A pledge of $15 will get a digital version of Ruins of the Grendleroot, while higher-level pledges come with copies of past Sly Flourish books. You can check out the full Kickstarter campaign, which has already reached its initial $15,000 goal, here.