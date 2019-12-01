Dungeons & Dragons vs. Rick and Morty’s Fifth Character Is a Joke That Wouldn’t Die

Anyone that picks up Dungeons & Dragons vs. Rick and Morty, the recently released starter set for the tabletop role-playing game, will likely see several familiar characters represented if they watch Rick and Morty. But there is also going to be at least one prominent character in the set that’ll be a puzzle for everyone involve: Meatface, the fighter. The reason for that is mechanical, but the reason for Meatface — the complex, layered character — boils down to a joke that just wouldn’t die.

Translating the basic starter set into whatever world as appropriate basically means figuring out how to fit five different characters into it, and given that Rick is the DM here, he couldn’t exactly also be a character in the game. Enter Meatface.

“Meatface started as a joke because we knew we had to the four characters from the comic book, but the starter set, which is what this is based on, has a fifth fighter character,” Dungeons & Dragons designer Kate Welch says. “So we wanted to make sure that we were still accommodating the same number of potential players at the table.”

“And so we’ve got Keth, we’ve got Kiir, we’ve got Ari, we’ve got Lyan, and then we have a fighter: Meatface,” Welch continues. “And so Meatface was our placeholder. We were like, ‘We’ll figure Meatface out later.’ But the more we talked about Meatface — and there’s stuff in the adventure about Meatface — and the more we thought about him and talked about him, the more we just loved this character. It’s just the stupidest, most cliche, meat-shield character, but there’s a surprising amount of nuance to Meatface.”

Dungeons & Dragons vs. Rick and Morty is now available wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Dungeons & Dragons right here.

