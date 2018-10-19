Save 39% On the Epic ‘Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History’

The ultimate guide to the history of Dungeons & Dragons is set to arrive on October 23rd, and D&D fans need to clear some space for it on their coffee table right this instant. Fortunately, there’s a massive deal going on both versions that you can take advantage of if you hurry.

Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History by Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer (with a foreword by Joe Manganiello), takes you on a visual journey through the history of this beloved tabletop RPG using over 700 pieces of art from each edition of the core role-playing books, adventure guides, Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance novels, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana is available to pre-order now in two flavors, both of which are discounted by nearly 40% at the time of writing. The standard edition is available here, and it is currently on sale for only $31.45 (37% off). The Special Edition of the book is available to pre-order here for $76.27 (39% off). Both titles are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the book ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date. Odds are the discount won’t get any bigger than this, so lock it in while you can.

I have spent some time with the standard edition of Art & Arcana, and I can confirm that it is outstanding – a must-have for any die-hard Dungeons & Dragons fan. However, as the description and photo gallery below will illustrate, the special edition be well worth the additional expense if you decide to go for it.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7445]

In addition to being a work of art in and of itself with its stunning clamshell cover, the special edition contains original illustrations by D&D artist Hydro74, re-creations of classic D&D artwork that are suitable for ready for framing, and a “pamphlet-sized, unpublished original version of the game’s most infamous adventure module and deathtrap Tomb of Horrors, written by Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax”. The official description for Art & Arcana reads:

“Dungeons & Dragons is the one of the most iconic game brands in the world. This officially licensed illustrated history provides an unprecedented look at the visual evolution of the game brand, showing its continued influence on the worlds of pop culture and fantasy. It features more than seven hundred pieces of art—from each edition of the core role-playing books, supplements, and adventures; as well as Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance novels; decades of Dragon and Dungeon magazines; and classic advertisements and merchandise; plus never-before-seen concept sketches, large-format canvases, rare photographs, one-of-a-kind drafts, and more from the now-famous designers and artists associated with Dungeons & Dragons. The superstar author team gained unparalleled access to the archives of Wizards of the Coast and the personal collections of top collectors, as well as the designers and illustrators who created the distinctive characters, concepts, and visuals that have defined fantasy art and gameplay for generations. This is the most comprehensive collection of D&D imagery ever assembled, making this the ultimate collectible for the game’s millions of fans around the world.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.