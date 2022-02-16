Dungeons & Dragons Announces Delay for European Release of New Critical Role Book

Wizards of the Coast has announced that their next Dungeons & Dragons book will be delayed in Europe. Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep will now be released on April 5, 2022 in Europe due to shipping delays. The book will still be released in the rest of the world on March 15, 2022. Digital copies of Call of the Netherdeep will also be available via D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other services on March 15th.

Due to kraken related shipping delays, European copies of Call of the Netherdeep will be available shortly after the initial release date, by April 5th, 2022.



We appreciate your patience as we brave our own trek across the Netherdeep to deliver your next adventure! — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) February 16, 2022

Wizards of the Coast has been hit with multiple shipping delays of recent products. Both Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons and Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos were delayed last year globally, and Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse was only initially shipped as part of a 3-book boxed set that was released in January. Wizards confirmed that the boxed set was originally supposed to be released for the 2021 holiday season, but was pushed due to production delays. Monsters of the Multiverse will be released as a standalone book in May.

Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep is a new full-length D&D adventure book set in the Critical Role world of Exandria. Not only is this the first full-length adventure published for the Exandria campaign setting, it also promises to reveal more hints and teases about the various mysteries of that world. That includes more details about the Netherdeep, a strange underwater realm of gloom and corruption that’s at the heart of the new book. The book will also include details about Marquet, the continent that Critical Role’s current third campaign is exploring.

One of the unique angles that Call of the Netherdeep is taking is that the adventure will feature a team of rival adventurers who act as foils throughout the story. Previews revealed that the adventurers will become more powerful as the campaign goes on, with multiple statblocks reflecting their change in power. The rival adventuring team is actually featured on the main cover of the new book.

Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep will be released on March 15 in the US and most parts of the world and April 5 in Europe.