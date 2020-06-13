Dungeons & Dragons Black Lives Matter Bundle Is Filled With Great Adventures and More

The DMs Guild, a marketplace for third-party Dungeons & Dragons material, is raising money for Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and the National Police Accountability Project through three new charity bundles. Earlier this week, DMs Guild simultaneously launched three product bundles, each of which contains over $150 worth of best-selling products, with all benefits going towards Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, or the National Police Accountability Project. Each bundle costs $9.99 and will be available through June 21st.

The DMs Guild is a marketplace where third-party D&D writers can release products using official D&D intellectual properties in exchange for a cut typically going back to the website and Wizards of the Coast. Many creators have used the DMs Guild to launch a career in writing D&D material, and several writers have had gone on to work on either official D&D projects or other high profile RPG projects. The DMs Guild is also the home to several highly acclaimed anthologies and projects such as the Uncaged anthologies, which were nominated for an ENnie Award last year.

Each bundle contains a mix of adventures, player option supplements, and other fantastic work from various DMs Guild creators. The Black Lives Matter bundle contains the best-selling supplement Calpurnia's 101 Lesser Magical Items by Joel Kelly, the NAACP bundle contains the Friends, Foes and Other Fine Folks NPC supplement that ComicBook.com reviewed last year, and the National Police Accountability Project bundle contains the capstone adventure Invasion from the Planet of Tarrasques, written by frequent Wizards of the Coast collaborator James Introcaso. The sheer variety found in each of these supplements

Earlier this week, DMs Guild brand manager Lysa Penrose confirmed on Twitter that the bundles had raised over $24,000 total for their various charities. You can check out the charity bundles here on the DMs Guild website.

