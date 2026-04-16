New Official Dungeons & Dragons Actual Play Series Will Preview Unreleased Content

Over the last decade, actual play podcasts and livestreams have grown in both popularity and number. From well-known D&D shows like Critical Role to all-you-can-eat variety networks like The Glass Cannon, there are plenty of excellent ways to experience your favorite games in action. Many have even partnered with the creators and publishers behind popular tabletop RPGs. But apparently, Wizards of the Coast was feeling left out of the action, because it just announced a new, official Dungeons & Dragons actual play series.

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On April 16th, Variety broke the news that Dungeons & Dragons is launching its own actual play series. While many actual plays started as podcasts and later added livestreams, the newly announced Dungeon Masters is billed as a TV series. That said, it’s airing on YouTube rather than a more traditional TV network or streaming platform. Dungeon Masters is bringing a star-studded cast, including Neil Newbon and Devore Wilde of Baldur’s Gate 3. But, perhaps more importantly, its officially sanctioned status means it’ll show off upcoming D&D content before it’s released.

New D&D Series Dungeon Masters To Show Off Ravenloft: The Horrors Within Early

Courtesy of D&D Beyond

It’s been just a few days since the next big D&D sourcebook went up for pre-order. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within promises new and revised horror subclasses, big bads, and one-shot adventures. The reputation of Curse of Strahd and thirst for more horror content in D&D almost speaks for itself. But apparently, Wizards wanted to make sure we knew just how exciting this upcoming sourcebook is. The first campaign for the newly revealed Dungeon Masters will take place in Ravenloft, using materials from the unreleased sourcebook.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within doesn’t come out until June 16th, though D&D Beyond subscribers will get their customary early access. But now, D&D fans can get a taste of the new material even earlier. Dungeon Masters will debut on April 22nd at 9:30 PM ET on YouTube. That means we’ll get a look at the upcoming horror content from The Horrors Within in action well over 2 months before the book’s debut.

We don’t know too many details about what, exactly, will be on display. However, one cast member has teased that their character is a Grave Domain Cleric, one of the new subclasses that will be introduced with The Horrors Within. If I had to place my bets, I imagine that the other player characters will be showing off new subclasses from the upcoming sourcebook, as well. That means we’ll get some insight into the changes from playtest to final product, while also getting to see these characters in action in an actual campaign. You can check out the official trailer for the new series in the post from Wizards of the Coast below:

Dare to enter Ravenloft in Campaign 1 of the new official D&D actual play series, Dungeon Masters!



Catch the premiere on April 22 at 6:30PM PT on the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/VMMRbjKrz1 — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) April 16, 2026

If you’re curious to know who’ll be seated at the table to show off these upcoming D&D rules, the cast includes plenty of familiar faces from the actual play and TTRPG space. Jasmine Bhullar of Dimension 20 fame will DM, joined by Mayanna Berrin, Christian Navarro, Neil Newbon, and Devora Wilde as the player characters. As of now, no word on whether there will be an audio-only version of the series for those of us (me) who can’t let go of that original podcast format.

Dungeon Masters will air its first 2 episodes on April 22nd, with new episodes to follow weekly. The episodes will be available on the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube page, where they have aired previous actual play experiments.

What do you think about an official D&D actual play that shows off unreleased material? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!