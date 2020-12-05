Dungeons & Dragons: D&D Beyond Shows Explosive Growth in 2020

✖

The Dungeons & Dragons digital toolset D&D Beyond has experienced a major boom in growth this year. The Fandom-owned system, which allows players to access various Dungeons & Dragons resources like sourcebooks, adventures, and character sheets digitally, is capping off a big 2020 with an impressive Cyber Week sale, which features a 15% discount on all books when entering the code DD15 at checkout. Revenue during D&D Beyond's 35-hour Cyber Monday sale was up 82% from their 2019 Cyber Monday sales. According to D&D Beyond, the top-selling book during the sale was the recently released rules expansion Tasha's Cauldron of Everything. The sales were driven in part by D&D Beyond's new gifting function, which allows users to buy digital copies of books for other users. The average gift-buyer purchased 1.5 gift on the website.

Adam Bradford, the VP of Tabletop Gamind at Fandom, was proud of the D&D Beyond's continued strong growth. "We're focused on making D&D play more convenient than ever for fans, especially given the continued conditions of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders," Bradford told ComicBook.com. "We are thrilled to see the response to this year's Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales. Thank you to our customers and our teams for making this record-setting growth happen."

Thanks to continued mainstream interest in Dungeons & Dragons and the need for digital D&D resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, D&D Beyond's userbase has experienced huge gains this year. ComicBook.com can report that D&D Beyond has experienced a 79% increase in Total Registered Users since November 2019, and has also experienced a 55% increase in Monthly Active Users over the same time period.

D&D Beyond also provided ComicBook.com with a list of their top-sellers on Cyber Monday, which are listed below: