Dragonlance Miniatures Announced for Dungeons & Dragons

WizKids has announced a new line of Dragonlance miniatures based on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons campaign due out later this year. The new D&D Icon of the Realms set will be released in early 2023 and will include the standard release of blind boxes sold for retail release. The Dragonlance set will include 49 miniatures, which includes a mix of Draconians, Kenders, and NPCs from the upcoming campaign. Some more unusual miniatures also appear, including what appears to be a flowering treant and an Istarian drone, which is a robotic drone tied to the ancient civilization of Istar. A separate premium figure of the new villain Kensaldi and her red dragon mount will also be sold, along with standalone sets of Dragon Army miniatures, Draconian miniatures, and a group of Kalaman soldiers. All the sets are available for pre-order at DnDmini.com.

Wizards of the Coast is relaunching the Dragonlance campaign after a sizable hiatus with Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen. The campaign will focus on an early part of the War of the Lance, with players facing off against a portion of Lord Soth's army. While Dragonlance has a rich history of adventures and novels, players won't be required to know anything about the setting before they dive in. Wizards of the Coast is also publishing a tie-in board game - Dragonlance: Heroes of Krynn – that allows players to simulate the large-scale battles that happen over the course of the campaign.

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen will be released on December 6th, 2022. Notably, the book will be the first to be available as a physical/digital bundle via D&D Beyond.

