Save 24% on the New Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit

New Dungeons & Dragons players now have two excellent entry points into the game. The first is the classic Starter Set, which comes with five ready-to-play characters, six dice, the adventure book Lost Mine of Phandelver, a rulebook, and a character sheet. You can grab a copy right here for only $12.52. The second, brand new option is the D&D Essentials Kit – and it removes one of the biggest obstacles for new players.

Unlike the Starter Set, the Essentials Kit focuses on character creation. What’s more, the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure that’s included in the kit introduces new “sidekick” rules that make it possible to play the game 1-on-1. In other words, you don’t need to organize a group of five or more players to start your adventures. One DM and one adventurer will do nicely, and the adventurer can use the sidekick rules to recruit townspeople, animals, and other creatures to join in on the quest. The Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $18.99, which is 24% off the list price and an all-time low. It’s set for release on September 3rd.

Note that Target got an exclusive release window for Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit, but it is unavailable online at the time of writing. Target has also never dropped the price below $24.99. Ideally, you’ll want to check out the Starter Set and the Essentials Kit to round out your D&D education. When you’re ready, you can dive into the core rulebooks – and we highly suggest jumping on the current gift set deal outlined below.

The Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set includes the Players Handbook, Dungeons Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual with special reflective foil covers that are exclusive to this set. There’s also a DM screen and slipcase thrown in for good measure. There’s also a big 49% off deal going on the set at the time of writing that brings it within a few bucks of of all-time low.

Indeed, you can get a copy of the gift set from Amazon for $87.04. This is a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that if you were to buy the standard Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual separately right now, it would cost you $85.41 – and you won’t get the reflective covers, DM screen, or the slipcase. Grab the gift set while you can because the price could change at any moment.

