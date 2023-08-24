Dungeons & Dragons Releases Free Baldur's Gate 3 Gazetteer

Dungeons & Dragons has released a sizable gazetteer detailing the current status of Baldur's Gate 3 for potential players who want to learn more about the famed city at the center of Baldur's Gate 3. Earlier this week, D&D Beyond released a Baldur's Gate Gazetteer supplement, which can be accessed for free with an account. The gazetteer isn't technically new material – it was originally published in Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus, which was released in 2019 and conveniently serves as a companion of sorts for Baldur's Gate 3. Most of the gazetteer is a deep dive into the makings of Baldur's Gate, but there is also a handful of backgrounds for building a character that lives in Baldur's Gate 3 along with a shared "dark secrets" mechanic that helps bind the party together and gives them an edge similar to the pending ceremorphosis faced by the player and companions in Baldur's Gate 3.

Coincidentally, Baldur's Gate 3 was originally announced alongside Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus and developers mentioned that Baldur's Gate 3 indirectly serves as a sequel to Descent Into Avernus. Baldur's Gate 3 references the events of Descent Into Avernus and several characters mentioned in the gazetteer make appearances in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3, of course has been a major boon for Dungeons & Dragons, as it's currently one of the top games on Steam and a game of the year contender. The game uses a tweaked version of Dungeons & Dragons 5E rules and obviously is set within the Forgotten Realms, the home setting for many D&D campaign adventures, so Baldur's Gate 3 has been a great source of getting fans interested in D&D if they weren't already.



